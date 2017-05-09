HEALTHY LIVING: Be careful, your rush for green tea may not be for wellness

THE world of health and wellness can be confusing and leave you with your head spinning sometimes. Today, researchers may publish that certain food or drink is good for health and wellness but before you know it, same research might discover again that the health risk is high. What every Homemaker should know is that there is no food that is good for everyone, just as I mentioned last week on the craze for smoothies.

We are all unique individuals, with different genetics, different biochemical needs and different reactions to ingested foods. Indeed, one person’s food is another person’s poison. What this also means – and perhaps this is one of the most important points to make – is that everyone could and would have a different response to various types of foods.

This takes us to the issue of the rush for green tea. It is true that research has demonstrated that there are a number of health-promoting benefits including anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic and antioxidant properties in green tea. It has also been researched that many of green tea’s benefits are due to its effects on the immune system, which is also where it can cause problems.

A healthy, young runner might not have the same reaction to a certain food as an elderly woman. The effect on everyone would be different. So it’s oversimplifying the fact to expect foods to be dubbed “good” or “bad” across board and assume that this is how it works for everyone.

To jump at any green tea is not a wise decision as Homemakers want to maintain wellness. Talk to your doctor before joining the crowd of green tea fans. If not, it might be that you’re adding an antioxidant to an already imbalanced system. It can actually mess things up even more.

