Heartbreaking Photos of 14-year-old Girl and Other Man. United Fans Who Died in Calabar Viewing Centre

Photos of the faces of ardent Manchester United fans including a 14-year-old girl identified as Blessing Okon Udo, who were electrocuted to death while watching the UEFA Europa League match between United and Anderlecht at a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State has emerged online.

While narrating what happened on the fateful day, the father of the deceased little girl, Okon Udo tearfully said:

“I was away for work. When I came back, I understood there was a problem. I saw my daughter among the victims so I had to rush her to the hospital and she was certified dead. Her death is a big loss.”

Recalling Blessing’s love for football, he said: “She was a football lover. She even played football and I did not know she used to go there and watch football. This incident was the first time I knew she came here to watch football. She was a student at Holy Secondary School. She was in SS3 and was going to write her WAEC last month.”