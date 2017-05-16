Heavy Rainfall Beats New Born Baby To Death After Her Mother Dumped Him Inside A Gutter (Graphics Photos)
Despite the fact that some people are spending millions of naira to get a baby of their own, an unknown lady abandoned her baby boy in a gutter along Gyado Junction – Yandev express way in Gboko,Benue state
See how healthy the baby is looking.
But he died as a result of heavy rainfall last night.
