Heavy shooting in Abidjan, Bouake

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Heavy gunfire erupted on Monday in Ivory Coast’s two largest cities – Abidjan and Bouake – witnesses said, as the military pressed an operation aimed at ending a four-day nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments. Loyalist troops began advancing towards Bouake, the epicentre of the revolt, on Sunday and sporadic gunfire was heard overnight there […]

