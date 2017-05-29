Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hectic Footage Shows The Stellies Murder Hijackers Being Chased [Video]

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Crime, South Africa | 0 comments

Stellenbosch University is mourning the loss of 21-year-old student Hannah Cornelius, who was found murdered in Kraaifontein.

We covered the details of this story earlier this morning (HERE), and now footage has emerged of the suspects being chased after abandoning the hijacked car.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This below from News24:

A third person was arrested on Sunday for hijacking a car involved in the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and an attack on her friend.

”A third suspect was arrest today [Sunday],” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Two others were arrested on Saturday after a dramatic chase pictured in footage obtained by News24 showed the blue and white golf juddering through a gate and then later being abandoned in a field and a group of men dashing away from it.

Here’s the footage:

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.