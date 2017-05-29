Hectic Footage Shows The Stellies Murder Hijackers Being Chased [Video]

Stellenbosch University is mourning the loss of 21-year-old student Hannah Cornelius, who was found murdered in Kraaifontein.

We covered the details of this story earlier this morning (HERE), and now footage has emerged of the suspects being chased after abandoning the hijacked car.

This below from News24:

A third person was arrested on Sunday for hijacking a car involved in the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and an attack on her friend. ”A third suspect was arrest today [Sunday],” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana. Two others were arrested on Saturday after a dramatic chase pictured in footage obtained by News24 showed the blue and white golf juddering through a gate and then later being abandoned in a field and a group of men dashing away from it.

Here’s the footage:

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

