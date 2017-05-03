Barcelona wants Hector Bellerin at any cost – The Short Fuse
|
The Short Fuse
|
Barcelona wants Hector Bellerin at any cost
The Short Fuse
With Arsenal's season winding down a path of disappointment, coupled with the club's muddy future as far as who'll be managing it going forward and who'll be representing it on the pitch, it's not a shock to read Hector Bellerin's name linked to his …
Hector Bellerin: Arsenal in talks with Barcelona over huge summer transfer
Barcelona Interested In Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta As An Alternative To Hector Bellerin
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!