Helen Zille's trip to Asia cost taxpayers R1.1 million
Citizen
Helen Zille's trip to Asia cost taxpayers R1.1 million
ANC provincial chief whip Pierre Uys said the ruling party would ask the auditor-general to investigate the trip to be clear on what it entailed and what it achieved. Western Cape premier Helen Zille's trip to Asia, accompanied by her husband, Johann …
