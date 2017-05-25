Helicopter carrying chief minister of Indian state crash-lands

New Delhi – Aviation officials say a chopper carrying Chief Minister of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday crash-landed in Latur district after getting entangled in wires.

The officials said that the Sikorsky helicopter was “badly damaged” in the incident that took place in the state’s Latur district.

Fadnavis said that the helicopter got entangled in wires while landing few minutes after taking off.

He said that he and his team were safe “our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and okay.

“Nothing to worry,” he said.

According to the chief minister, the accident occurred due to technical glitch.

“When it took off, there was an emergency landing, an accident, but we are safe. No one is injured.

“We are safe with the blessings of god and Maharashtra,” he told the media.

Local TV channels showed footage of the damaged white-colored chopper lying on the ground in Latur, with senior officials inspecting it.

Aviation officials said that a probe has been ordered into the crash.

The post Helicopter carrying chief minister of Indian state crash-lands appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

