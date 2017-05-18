Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Help me help you: Gigaba sends SABC back to draw up a ‘tangible plan’ – News24

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Help me help you: Gigaba sends SABC back to draw up a 'tangible plan'
News24
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the SABC needs money for digital migration. Picture: Lindile Mbontsi. Related Links. Dlodlo says state is looking at 'assistance', not bailout for SABC · Concerns over staff safety following another 'break-in
MPs: SABC has become a rogue entityEyewitness News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.