HELWEI, Cs-Sunn urge improved maternal child nutrition

In a bid to promote optimum health through nutrition and positive lifestyle, Healthy Living and Women Empowerment Initiative, HELWEI, a registered non-profit organisation in collaboration with Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUN) recently organised a town hall meeting in Alimosho local government area with to sensitisation on Maternal child nutrition, themed; Adoption and Implementation of the National Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition (NSPAN)

Addressing participants at the meeting, Ebere Okey-Onyema, executive director, HELWEI, reiterated her organisation’s commitment to continually advocate for the improved nutritional status of women and children in the country.

She urged all state actors not to relent in pushing for more interventions, stating that “though most CSOs /NGOs have been pushing for the implementation of the NSPAN at national, state and local government levels, we must not rest on our oars until we achieve our SDG on nutrition.”

Also speaking at the event, Olubunmi Braheem, Lagos State Nutrition Officer, revealed that malnutrition affects all stages of the life cycle from conception to adulthood and that the Nigeria Demography and Health Survey (NDHS 2013) indicated that over 13 million children under five years are suffering from chronic malnutrition, which could lead to health and developmental challenges.She lamented that Nigeria is rated high among countries with the highest burden of malnutrition in the world, of which Lagos state is about 11. 1%, but that Lagos is combating the scourge with a special focus on maternal nutrition, infant and young child feeding, school milk program, adult nutrition, dietary management of patients, and public awareness campaign among others.

She lamented that Nigeria is rated high among countries with the highest burden of malnutrition in the world, of which Lagos state is about 11. 1%, but that Lagos is combating the scourge with special focus on maternal nutrition, infant and young child feeding, school milk program, adult nutrition, dietary management of patients, and public awareness campaign among others

Dr. Modupe Akinyinka, CS-SUNN Lagos (LWG) co-ordinator, remarked that the first 1000 days of a child determines the child’s growth. According to her, “Breastfeeding should start within the first hour of the baby’s life,” noting that malnutrition is a national burden and combating it should be our collective responsibility.

“Two out of every three infants and children are not being fed appropriately. Mothers should exclusively breast feed their babies for six months without adding formula or water, then after six months, complimentary foods can be added,” she said.

On his part, Dr. Francis Aminu, the Interim CEO of Research Action Information Network (RAIN4SUN), advised mothers to pay attention to what they feed their family with especially the children because they are most vulnerable. Addressing the participants on drivers of malnutrition, he said, “With 10.2 million children less than 5 years stunted, malnutrition in Nigeria is alarmingly high and hasn’t improved during the last 10 years, with the Northern states being most affected.”

At the end of the Town Hall Meeting, participants agreed on the following: CSOs & NGOs should partner with Alimosho local government to carry out timely intervention especially in the most vulnerable areas. Ministry of information should be engaged to carry out more public enlightenment campaign and sensitisation to educate the populace at the grassroots level.

The post HELWEI, Cs-Sunn urge improved maternal child nutrition appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

