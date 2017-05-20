Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crystal Palace helping Sam Allardyce ‘look to the future’ after England nightmare – Evening Standard

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Crystal Palace helping Sam Allardyce 'look to the future' after England nightmare
Evening Standard
Sam Allardyce is happy to have "put the past in the past" after bouncing back from his England disappointment to keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The 62-year-old began 2016-17 as the national team manager, with his reputation arguably as …
Europa League final: Former Man Utd manager, Van Gaal giving Ajax tipsDaily Post Nigeria
Sam Allardyce couldn't bear to watch England play at Wembley after losing job as managerIrish Independent
Henrikh Mkhitaryan exclusive: Man Utd have to win Europa League finalSkySports
Manchester Evening News –Metro –Belfast Telegraph –Bleacher Report
all 187 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.