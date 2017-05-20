Crystal Palace helping Sam Allardyce ‘look to the future’ after England nightmare – Evening Standard
Crystal Palace helping Sam Allardyce 'look to the future' after England nightmare
Sam Allardyce is happy to have "put the past in the past" after bouncing back from his England disappointment to keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The 62-year-old began 2016-17 as the national team manager, with his reputation arguably as …
