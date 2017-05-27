Hepatitis: FG to adopt strict control measures, says Minister
The Federal Government on Saturday assured Nigerians of its commitment to take proactive steps towards controlling the spread of Hepatitis in the country. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, stated this during the 24th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) in Abuja.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!