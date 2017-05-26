Herbert Macaulay’s destroyed house should’ve been historical monument – Fafowora – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Herbert Macaulay's destroyed house should've been historical monument – Fafowora
The Punch
A retired Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Oladapo Fafowora, on Thursday said it was regrettable that the Federal Government demolished the house of the late Herbert Macaulay, who is widely regarded as the father of Nigerian nationalism, in order to …
Ex- envoy, Bode George want LASU named after Herbert Macaulay
Osinbajo Acting President urges NYSC members to embrace 'Change Begins with Me' mantra
Herbert Macaulay's house demolition regrettable – Amb Fafowora
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!