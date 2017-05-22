Herbsmen Attack: Fayose Orders Arrest Of Seven In Ekiti

ALO ABIOLA, ADO NEKITI

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose yesterday ordered immediate arrest of seven persons said to have allegedly attacked herdsmen, simply identified as Ibrahim and killed four of his cows.

They were said to be among some 100 residents of Igogo-Ekiti who allegedly attacked the herdsman and killed four of his cows while they were grazing.

He also directed the policed authority in the state to immediately launch an immediate investigation into the matter to bring to book those responsible for the alleged attack on the herdsman and his cows.

The assailants were said to have shot dead four of Ibrahim’s cows after the bullets shot at him could not penetrate him and would have allegedly thrown him into a river had he not ran away from the spot.

It gathered that a dispute over who wears the crown of a chieftaincy title, the Ashaba, also brewed sectional bad blood among natives of the town leading eventually to another breakdown of law and order.

Some of the security operatives detailed to restore order in the community were accused of allegedly shooting at a teenager, who died shortly after serious gunshot injuries.

Fayose who waded into dispute, summoned a meeting with people and leaders of the town and having listened to parties involved, ordered arrest of the seven youths, imposed a three-Day dusk to dawn curfew on the community and awarded a sum of five million Naira, (N5 Million) to the parents of the lad who was allegedly shot dead by a trigger-happy security personnel.

Shortly after the meeting with leaders and some people of the town at the government House, Ado-Ekiti, Fayose said: “I have ordered for immediate arrest and detaining of those seven people because we have established that they went with many others to attack an herdsmen and killed four of his cows. That is an act of criminality which would not be condoned by our government. If we can jail herdsmen for violating the anti-grazing Law of the state, we would not hesitate from punishing our people who illegally and unjustly attack any herdsman in our community.

“Nigeria is one and we must ensure our unity. The herdsmen and our people have equal rights on our soil, no one should attack or harass them. I have also ordered a thorough investigation into the activities of the youths and that of the trigger-happy security personnel that shot dead the teenager and we will get to the root of this incident.

“We have also awarded a sum of N5 million to the deceased family so as to cushion the effect of their grievous loss,” he said.