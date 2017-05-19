Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen attack: Kogi lawmaker, Hassan Atayoma calls for deployment of troops ‎to Bagana community

Member representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro federal constituency of Kogi state, Hon. Hassan Atayoma Omale has called on the Federal government to draft Army and Mobile Police squad to Bagana, a crisis ravaged community in Omala local government of Kogi State. Speaking with DAILY POST in Abuja, he decried the absence of security personnel despite Fulani herdsmen attack […]

