Herdsmen attack trader, cart away N350, 000, bags of rice, beans

By Ochuko Akuopha

SUSPECTED herdsmen armed with AK47 guns have stormed a provision store at Umuachi-Ogo community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, brutalizing its owner and making away with the sum of N350, 000 and half bags of rice and beans.

Vanguard gathered that the owner, one Mrs. Ifeoma Ugo, had closed for the day at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday and was about locking her store when the herdsmen, numbering four, accosted her and started shooting at random.

A community source said the gunmen were dressed like herdsmen, adding that the gunshots caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

