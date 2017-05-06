Herdsmen attack trader, cart away N350,000, foodstuff in Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha

SUSPECTED herds men armed with AK47 guns have stormed a provision store at Umuachi-Ogo community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, brutalizing its owner and making away with the sum of N350,000 and half bags of rice and beans.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the owner, one Mrs. Ifeoma Ugo, had closed for the day at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday and was about locking her store when the herdsmen, numbering four, emerged, accosted her at gun point and started shooting at random.

A community source said the gunmen were dressed like herdsmen, adding that the gunshots caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

The source who craved anonymity said the herdsmen forced their way into the shop after hitting the woman on her head severally with the butt of their gun, ransacked the shop and found the money.

He said the hoodlums fled into a nearby bush with the items when they noticed that men of Dragon 24 of the Delta State police command who were alerted on the development were approaching the scene of the incident.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said some empty shells of AK47 were found at the scene of the incident.

“They were four of them and they said they looked like Fulani people,” he said, adding that one Mr. Romanus Ugo reported the matter.

The post Herdsmen attack trader, cart away N350,000, foodstuff in Delta community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

