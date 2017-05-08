Herdsmen attacks: Be prepared for war – CAN tells Nigerian government

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle, has called on the Federal Government to prosecute some herdsmen arrested in connection with recent killings in Southern Kaduna and Benue State, stressing that it should be prepared for war if it failed to act. He stressed that it is only when the suspects […]

