Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen attacks: Be prepared for war – CAN tells Nigerian government

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle, has called on the Federal Government to prosecute some herdsmen arrested in connection with recent killings in Southern Kaduna and Benue State, stressing that it should be prepared for war if it failed to act. He stressed that it is only when the suspects […]

Herdsmen attacks: Be prepared for war – CAN tells Nigerian government

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.