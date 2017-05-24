Herdsmen Crisis: Kogi Community Interface Miyetti Allah

By OMONU YAX-NELSON,

In a bid to stem the recurrent herdsmen menace in Oganenigu Community,

Dekina Local Government area of Kogi State, a delegation led by the

Senior Special Adviser, SSA, to Gov Yahaya Bello on Emergency

Management, Ocholi Yakubu has paid a visit on the National

headquarters of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria,

MACBAN, in Abuja.

While intimating Baba Usman Ngelzarma, MACBAN Secretary General of the

purpose of their visit, Mr YAKUBU said, the team was at MACBAN as part

of the community’s ongoing efforts at finding lasting solution to the

perennial herdsmen Crisis in the community.

“We are here as part of the very many peace moves Oganenigu Community

is making to ensure amicable resolution to the herdsmen crisis. This

has become very pertinent because Oganenigu is a farming community.

For as long as the crisis persists, the farmers cannot go to the farm.

We fear this is already creating a famine situation in our community.”

Another member of the delegation, Hon Umar Edibo reiterated the need

for ‘urgent’ peaceful negotiation, so that the crisis will be quickly

resolved because, the crisis is taking its toll on the people of the

community.

“The community has exhausted every known peace initiatives available

to it, aimed at reaching amicable solution to the crisis. Hence, the

decision to turn to the umbrella body of cattle Breeders in Nigeria as

a last resort.”

Reacting to the delegation’s peace initiatives, the Secretary General

of MACBAN, Ngelzarma thanked the delegation and people of the

community at large for embracing ‘peace option,’ instead of taking law

into their hands.

He attributed the increasing spate of herdsmen-farmers crisis to

criminality by cattle rustlers, who he said, go around causing crisis

between genuine herdsmen and farmers.

“The influx of foreign herdsmen into Nigeria under the cover of ECOWAS

free movement policy has compounded the whole crisis. However, we will

adopt the Katsina and Zamfara model, where relative peace has been

achieved to the Kogi crisis. The criminals in Zamfara and Katsina has

been rehabilitated and joint security vigilante are in charge of

security in those area.”

He stressed further that, as part of interim measure to allow farmers

go back to their farms, MACBAN will liaise with the Association’s

Dekina local government caretaker committee chairman to immediately

call for the meeting of Traditional rulers, leaders of herdsmen,

Police, DSS and farmers in the area to ensure immediate ceasefire is

achieved.

As part of a long term solution, Ngelzarma suggested that the leader

of the delegation, should collaborate with the Caretaker chairman of

the Local Government, the Police, SSS and Traditional institutions in

the area to convene stakeholders security meeting, where all the

warring parties will have opportunity to ventilate their grievances,

so that middle grounds can be achieved.

Proving background to the crisis, Oganenigu Youth Leader, Yakubu Aliyu

revealed that the community have lived in peace with herdsmen from

time immemorial until late 2015, when the crisis in Agatu, Abejukolo

and Agojeju started spilling over to Oganenigu community.

“Some of the herdsmen fleeing the crisis in Agatu and other troubled

areas took refuge in our community. The people from these areas came

for reprisal attacks and in the process, three herdsmen were killed.

Since then, the community has known peace.” He said.

The post Herdsmen Crisis: Kogi Community Interface Miyetti Allah appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

