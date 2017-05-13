Herdsmen killings: Food crisis imminent in Nigeria CAN cries out

Zonal Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in charge of the 19 northern states, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that food crisis is imminent in the country unless urgent steps are taken to stop incessant attacks on farming communities across the country. Rev. Pam stated this yesterday while declaring open a delegate and head of […]

