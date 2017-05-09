Herdsmen launch fresh attack in Benue, kill 15

NO FeWer than 15 persons were killed last Sunday at three communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, where former governor, Dr Gabriel Suswam hails from. Nigerian Pilot gathered that the incident took place when the indigenes of the affected communities were leaving evening service. Although a source said only three persons were […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

