Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen launch fresh attack in Benue, kill 15

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NO FeWer than 15 persons were killed last Sunday at three communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, where former governor, Dr Gabriel Suswam hails from. Nigerian Pilot gathered that the incident took place when the indigenes of the affected communities were leaving evening service. Although a source said only three persons were […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

