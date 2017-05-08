Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

The newly revamped MTV Movie and TV Awards, which now honors both big and small projects, debuted on Sunday night, May 7, 2017.

The show was hosted by “Pitch Perfect” and “Workaholics” star Adam Devine, who kicked things off with an over-the-top musical number from “Beauty and the Beast.”

For the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards — known previously as the MTV Movie Awards from 1992-2016 — the network honored fan-favorites in both film and television.

“Beauty and the Beast” took home movie of the year, while “Stranger Things” won the first-ever show of the year award.

Actress Emma Watson, who starred in the Disney blockbuster, won the night’s award for best actor.