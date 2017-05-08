Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards
The newly revamped MTV Movie and TV Awards, which now honors both big and small projects, debuted on Sunday night, May 7, 2017.
The show was hosted by “Pitch Perfect” and “Workaholics” star Adam Devine, who kicked things off with an over-the-top musical number from “Beauty and the Beast.”
For the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards — known previously as the MTV Movie Awards from 1992-2016 — the network honored fan-favorites in both film and television.
“Beauty and the Beast” took home movie of the year, while “Stranger Things” won the first-ever show of the year award.
Actress Emma Watson, who starred in the Disney blockbuster, won the night’s award for best actor.
“This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss, it represents those who feel like the others, the misfits, this represents us,” Sanders said when he took to the stage.
“Beauty and the Beast” (WINNER)
“Get Out”
“Logan”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
“The Edge of Seventeen”
Best actor in a movie:
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” (WINNER)
Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Hugh Jackman – “Logan”
James McAvoy – “Split”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Show of the year:
“Stranger Things” (WINNER)
“Atlanta”
“Game of Thrones”
“Insecure”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“This Is Us”
Best actor in a show:
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” (WINNER)
Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”
Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”
Best kiss:
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight” (WINNER)
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”
Best villain:
Allison Williams – “Get Out”
Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”
Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”
Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”
Best host:
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show” (WINNER)
Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
Best documentary:
“13th“
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”
“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”
Best reality competition:
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (WINNER)
“America’s Got Talent”
“MasterChef Junior”
“The Bachelor”
“The Voice”
Best comedic performance:
Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out” (WINNER)
Adam Devine – “Workaholics”
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”
Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”
Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”
Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”
Best hero:
Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Tearjerker:
“This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (WINNER)
“Game of Thrones” – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
“Grey’s Anatomy” – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
“Me Before You” – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
“Moonlight” – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
Next generation:
Daniel Kaluuya (WINNER)
Chrissy Metz
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best duo:
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – “Logan” (WINNER)
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – “The Voice”
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – “Atlanta”
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”
Best American story:
“Blackish” (WINNER)
“Fresh Off the Boat”
“Jane the Virgin”
“Moonlight”
“Transparent”
Best fight against the system:
“Hidden Figures” (WINNER)
“Get Out”
“Loving”
“Luke Cage”
“Mr. Robot”
Trending:
“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – “Lip Sync Battle” (WINNER)
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live”
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – “Dr. Phil”
“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards
Best musical moment:
“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – “Grease: Live” (WINNER)
“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend –”Beauty and the Beast”
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”
“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “La La Land”
“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – “Hairspray Live!”
“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – “The Get Down”
The post Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!