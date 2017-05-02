Pages Navigation Menu

HERE photo exhibition launches to fight against sexual abuse

The much anticipated HERE photo exhibition organized by The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) in partnership with Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER) was officially launched Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos.

The photo exhibition is aimed at using pictures to tell stories of people who have suffered from sexual abuse.

While describing the exhibition, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Executive Director, Stand To End Rape Initiative, mentioned that when she was abused seven years ago, there was no organization to stand with her through the entire process. This served as a motivation to start up an organization aimed at telling stories of those who have been sexually abused and to support them through the entire recovery process.

“The Here campaign is for those who have been sexually abused but are not able to tell their stories physically, through this exhibition we are helping them tell their stories using pictures” Osowobi said.

Jumoke Sanwo, Creative Director, Revolving Art Incubator, said she hopes the exhibition generates the right conversation.

One of the pictures on display
