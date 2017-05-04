Obamacare is ‘dead’ says Trump after healthcare victory – BBC News
|
Obamacare is 'dead' says Trump after healthcare victory
President Donald Trump has declared Obamacare "dead" after the Republican healthcare bill was narrowly passed by the lower chamber of Congress. The 217-213 vote marked his first legislative victory and goes some way to keeping a key campaign …
