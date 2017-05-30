Heritage Bank trains children in financial literacy
IN A bid to expose the citizenry to financial literacy at a very early age in life, Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s Most Innovative Banking Services Provider, has exposed children between the age bracket of five and seven years to banking services. The programme, which is part of activities to mark the bank’s Children Banking Month, […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!