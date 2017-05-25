Pages Navigation Menu

Hey Art Lovers! Ozoza Lifestyle is Launching its Online Store & Pop Up Shop for all things African | Sunday, May 28th

In a bid to showcase the African heritage and provide easy access to elegant African artifacts, Ozoza Lifestyle is set to launch its online store and pop-up shop for contemporary African-inspired products. on Sunday, May 28th, 2017. Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017. Time: 11.00 am – 5.00 pm. Venue: Moorhouse Hotel, 1 Bankole Oki Road, Ikoyi, […]

