HH goes to High Court – Zambia Daily Mail

HH goes to High Court
DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Shawa has instructed that the case in which United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others are charged with treason be committed to the High Court. But defence …
