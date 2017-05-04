Hi-Impact planet: Redefining theme resort in Nigeria

By Jimoh Babatunde

SITTING on 185,000 square metres land space on Kilometre 12, Lagos-Ibadan Express way is a theme resort that can compete with any in the world as it was conceived by those who have been involved in entertainment shows in Europe, America and Dubai.

Hi-Impact Planet has become a destination for the family presenting a world-class amusement park with thrilling outdoor rides and exciting indoor games positioned for children, teenagers and the whole family to have a fun-filled experience.

A visit to Hi Impact explains why Bisola, the runner-up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija TV show, was excited about the resort that she praised it to high heaven as she was visibly impressed with what she saw and experienced at the resort during a visit with her daughter.

Tourism market

It is that experience shared by Bisola and others that the founder and chairman, Solution Media and Infotech, Prince Adeyanju Lipede, who has delivered entertainment shows else where in the world brought to the Nigerian tourism market.

Lipede regretted the lack of attention paid to tourism in the country, saying that Nigerians have the capacity to deliver world class facilities like Solution Media. He blamed the sector’s woes on lack of will by government to think beyond the box, lack of infrastructure like roads, power and water supply. With dependence on oil failing to deliver the country from its many socio-economic woes, Solution Media boss said perhaps the time had come for Nigeria to think like Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries that turned to tourism for survival.

He lamented the billions of dollars Nigerians fritter away travelling abroad for tourism purposes. “It’s sad that crude oil is falling down and we aren’t taking advantage of other avenues of revenue, wealth-generation like tourism. When we no longer get money from oil, we’ll go back to what Dubai, Singapore and others did.”

Lipede said Nigerians now have world class resort facility that will save them the stress of seeking for foreign exchange for oversea travel from visa fees, airlines tickets , hotel accommodation and taxes on purchases of souvenirs..

The planet, according to him, boasts of state-of-the-art facilities such as luxurious apartments, a well-equipped clinic, multi-purpose halls, and souvenir court with a variety of gifts.

“The park has three different food courts catering to specific needs of guests on the park by providing delicious and tasty indigenous, continental and intercontinental cuisines, mouth-watering pastries and ice-cream at the dessert bar and sumptuous pasta, sharwama and pizza at the park pizzeria for guests’ satisfaction at all times.”

The fun facilities include, animatronics, including semi-live lions, gorillas, fun food court, food court, Enterprise ride, 90 toilets for convenience, souvenir court, bumper cars, eye-combat games, 40-metre high spring ride, a freestyler that simulates surfing, kite flyer, hoopla, dream machine, ferry spin, samba balloon, Mexican theatre, a 10-seater Hi-Impact air plane, a multi-purpose hall with acoustics for stage production, railways, 5-D cartoon animation studio, imax cinema and watermania.

While confident of the security put in place at the resort, Prince Adeyanju Lipede said the experience his staff has garnered both locally and internationally when it comes to delivering entertainment stands Hi Impact Planet in good stead.

He added that they have a record of entertaining children pointing to the success they recorded during the last festive periods and plans in top gear for the coming summer holidays and December.

“New rides have been commissioned and are set to be delivered in the coming days. There is no reason travelling out of Nigeria for your family to experience world class entertainment when you can get all that here for less than the ticket price,” he said.

