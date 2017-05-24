Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

High cost of security gadgets impeding fight against crime – IGP

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The high cost of procuring hi-tech security gadgets and cost of training personnel have been identified as the bane of fighting crime in Nigeria. The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris noted this in Awka, Anambra, while declaring open an international Forensic Science and Criminal Justice Symposium organized by Forensic Science Unit of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, […]

High cost of security gadgets impeding fight against crime – IGP

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.