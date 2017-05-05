High court sentences 2 cattle rustlers to die by hanging in Kogi state – NAIJ.COM
High court sentences 2 cattle rustlers to die by hanging in Kogi state
A Kogi High Court sitting in Okene on Thursday sentenced two trans-border cattle rustlers Muhammed Lawal Jauro and Yusuf Sanni to death by hanging. The duo got the sentence after Justice Josiah Majebi found them guilty of cattle rustling and culpable …
