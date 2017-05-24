High-level preparations for upcoming football events- Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday pledged an all-out effort to provide high-level services and create favourable conditions for players, officials and fans during upcoming football tournaments.

Putin made the pledge during a meeting with visiting Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

Russia will host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup from June 17 to July 2 in four cities.

It will also host the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 14, 2018 in 11 cities.

“We will do our best to maintain the highest possible service standards at the sports facilities.

“We will also create favourable living and other conditions for the numerous fans, spectators and players,’’ Putin said.

Infantino, after visiting a new stadium, spoke highly of Russia’s football facilities, saying he believes Russia can deliver on its promises.

The post High-level preparations for upcoming football events- Putin appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

