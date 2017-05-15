Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news

High School quarterback gunned down at graduation party in Baton Rouge

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Crime, Sports

An 18-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana high school quarterback, who had survived a drive-by shooting in November, was shot in the head and killed during his graduation party on Saturday, according to a report by ABC affiliate WBRZ-TV. Police told WBRZ that McKinley High senior Bryant Lee was shot in the head Saturday at around 1:50 […]

