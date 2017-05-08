Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Highest In JAMB History- ‘1.7 Million Candidates’ Register For 2017 UTME

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says 1.7 million candidates registered for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The examination body said the figure is the highest in its 39-year existence. In a statement on Sunday, Fabian Benjamin, head, media and publicity, said: “We registered a number that has never been done in …

The post Highest In JAMB History- ‘1.7 Million Candidates’ Register For 2017 UTME appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.