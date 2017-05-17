Hippo Takes A Morning Stroll Through Limpopo Estate, Rushes At Scooter [Video]

Nocturnal feeders who emerge from the waters at dusk, it’s not often we get to see a seekoei walking around during daylight.

However, residents of Ledibeng Eco Estate in Limpopo were visited by a hippopotamus yesterday morning as it took a stroll down the road, causing a little trouble.

Filming the incident, the driver who spotted it declared:

Daar’s ‘n seekoei in Knoppiesdoringstraat.

That alone got me laughing, but then the incident with the scooter happened and I nearly hit the floor:

Hippo’s got games, hey.

The hippo, who lives in a nearby river, returned unharmed and there were no reports on any of his family members hanging around.

While hippopotamuses are known to be incredibly destructive when it comes to attacking vehicles, let’s just take a look at them in their innocent stage, just before they have teeth.

Here’s baby Fiona from Cincinnati Zoo having her gums massaged:

Bless.

[source: thesouthafrican]

