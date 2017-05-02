Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

His D*ck Was Too Small For S*x, Nigerian Lady Embarrasses Guy On Twitter, Shares Photos

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Twitter user with the handle (@Simplyrisque) has revealed how she handled a case of a guy with a small D. According to her, she lost interest in having s*x with the guy right after she saw the guy had a small D, and she quickly had to improvise by telling him her “Period was …

The post His D*ck Was Too Small For S*x, Nigerian Lady Embarrasses Guy On Twitter, Shares Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.