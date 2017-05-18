“His Truth; Her Truth” – Read this “Domestic Violence” Case Shared on Facebook – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
“His Truth; Her Truth” – Read this “Domestic Violence” Case Shared on Facebook
BellaNaija
So this lady came to my friend with pictures of battered face and some marks on her hands saying her husband abused her because she caught him sleeping with the maid. She cries a lot says her husband has promised to kill her and bury the case because …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!