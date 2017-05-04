Hlaudi Motsoeneng supporters call for his reappointment – Eyewitness News
Hlaudi Motsoeneng supporters call for his reappointment
Motsoeneng was removed from his leadership post at the SABC in line with the High Court ruling which found he was not fit to occupy the position. FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN. SABC · Hlaudi Motsoeneng …
