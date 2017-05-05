Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hmm! Kanye West Quits Social Media, Deletes His Twitter & Instagram Accounts

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After months of erratic behaviour, Kanye West, who has now turned to a recluse, has deleted himself from social media.

He deleted both accounts today…or at least, today was when fans noticed. He had 27 million followers on Twitter…

The post Hmm! Kanye West Quits Social Media, Deletes His Twitter & Instagram Accounts appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.