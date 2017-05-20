Pages Navigation Menu

Hmm! See Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband Lanre New Love ”Temi” (Photo)

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ayam not understanding?  Barely two weeks after he separated from his wife and was accused of beating his wife, Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, is already showing off his new love, Temi.

He dropped a photo of him and the alleged lover and wrote

‘Temi my new love’


You weak? You no weak pass me!

Full photo after the cut

