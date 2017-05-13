Hoffenheim want Iheanacho on loan

Hoffenheim are keen on taking Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho on loan next season. The Nigerian has struggled for first team chances since Pep Guardiola took over at the Etihad last summer. And the return to fitness of Gabriel Jesus has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

Guardiola has admired Iheanacho‘s commitment and work rate during training — but there are question marks over whether he fits his style of play. Hoffenheim look set to be in the Champions League next season and a move there would appeal to all parties. However, City know there will be other clubs interested if they decide to let their youngster leave. Iheanacho emerged as an important forward under Manuel Pellegrini last season, with a last-gasp winner at Crystal Palace and an FA Cup hat-trick at Aston Villa.

While he also netted in defeats to Tottenham and both in the 4-2 loss at Southampton. This season, he proved himself with the second as City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

But Jesus’ incredible start to life at the Etihad saw him fall down the pecking order. Hoffenheim have been one of the surprise packages in the Bundesliga and could be just what Iheanacho needs to re-find his best form.

The post Hoffenheim want Iheanacho on loan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

