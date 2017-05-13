Pages Navigation Menu

Hoffenheim want Iheanacho on loan  

Hoffenheim are keen on taking Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho on loan next season. The Nigerian has struggled for first team chances since  Pep Guardiola  took over at the Etihad last summer. And the return to fitness of  Gabriel Jesus  has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Guardiola has admired  Iheanacho‘s commitment and work rate during training — but there are question marks over whether he fits his style of play.  Hoffenheim look set to be in the  Champions League  next season and a move there would appeal to all parties. However,  City  know there will be other clubs interested if they decide to let their youngster leave. Iheanacho emerged as an important forward under  Manuel Pellegrini  last season, with a last-gasp winner at  Crystal Palace  and an  FA Cup  hat-trick at  Aston Villa.

While he also netted in defeats to  Tottenham  and both in the 4-2 loss at Southampton. This season, he proved himself with the second as  City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford.

But Jesus’ incredible start to life at the Etihad saw him fall down the pecking order. Hoffenheim have been one of the surprise packages in the  Bundesliga  and could be just what Iheanacho needs to re-find his best form.

