Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline deal done, agreement signed – Independent
|
Independent
|
Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline deal done, agreement signed
Independent
Uganda's Energy Minister Irene Muloni (left) and John Kabudi, Tanzania's Constitutional & legal Affairs minister sign the oil pipeline deal in Kampala. PHOTO VIA @yssempogo. Ugandan ministers have today signed the East African Crude Oil Pipeline …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!