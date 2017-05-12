Holger Badstuber To Leave Bayern Munich At The End Of The Season

Defender Holger Badstuber will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer, the club have announced.

The Germany international, whose career has been plagued by injury in recent years, has spent the second half of this season on loan at Schalke but will not be joining the club on a permanent basis.

“We will not sign Badstuber on a permanent deal,” sporting director Christian Heidel said at a news conference. “The coach discussed things with Holger on Wednesday. We will say farewell to him on Saturday [at home to Hamburg].”

Schalke hat mir gutgetan. Ich hab Schalke gutgetan. Leihe war der richtige und wichtige Schritt! #WINWIN — Holger Badstuber (@Badstuber) May 11, 2017

And Bayern said the 28-year-old would now likely seek a move abroad.

“It was clear from the beginning that Holger Badstuber wants to look for a new challenge, probably overseas, after his loan to Schalke,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club’s official website.

Badstuber’s career has been plagued by injuries since he graduated from the Bayern youth academy. He made his league debut for the club in August 2009 and went on to start 33 games in that season’s title-winning campaign.

In 2015 Badstuber tore a thigh muscle and in February 2016 he broke his ankle, limiting him to just 18 league appearances for Bayern over the past three seasons.

He has started 11 games for Schalke since joining the Royal Blues during the winter break.

