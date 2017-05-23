Hollywood actor, James Bond is dead

Hollywood veteran actor, Roger Moore, popularly known as James Bond is dead. The movie star died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He died at the age of 89. A message from his family and shared on the actor’s official Twitter account Tuesday reads, ‘‘With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the […]

