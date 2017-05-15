Hollywood Movie World Mourns as ‘The Avengers’ & ’24’ Actor Dies

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s Deadwood, and in the movies Tombstone, Sin City and The Avengers, has died. He was 68. Hollywood actor, Powers Boothe, known for acting in various roles in film and television, has died at the age 68. Boothe’s spokesperson, Karen Samfilippo released the following …

