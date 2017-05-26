Home Companies Deals AMCON says nearing sale of $49m worth Peugeot car assembly plant to… – Naija247news
LAGOS May 26 – The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko …
