Sexual Abuse: Hear TY Bello’s Inspiring Childhood Story [VIDEO] – BuzzNigeria.com

Sexual Abuse: Hear TY Bello's Inspiring Childhood Story [VIDEO]
Nigerian singer and celebrity photographer, TY Bello, has shared her story revealing that she was sexually abused as a child. Speaking with ace film director Kemi Adetiba on the 'King Women' series on Accelerate TV, TY Bello bared it all out
