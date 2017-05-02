Sexual Abuse: Hear TY Bello’s Inspiring Childhood Story [VIDEO] – BuzzNigeria.com
BuzzNigeria.com
Sexual Abuse: Hear TY Bello's Inspiring Childhood Story [VIDEO]
Nigerian singer and celebrity photographer, TY Bello, has shared her story revealing that she was sexually abused as a child. Speaking with ace film director Kemi Adetiba on the 'King Women' series on Accelerate TV, TY Bello bared it all out …
