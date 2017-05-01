Home NEWS NMA kicks against Nigerian elites who seek medical treatment over minor ailments… – National Accord
National Accord
Home NEWS NMA kicks against Nigerian elites who seek medical treatment over minor ailments…
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has decried the tendency of some Nigerian elites and top political office holders who promote medical tourism and capital flight from Nigeria by seeking medical treatment for minor ailments abroad. The medical …
Nigeria: NMA Rejects Harmonisation of Health Workers' Salaries
