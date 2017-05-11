Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips elected into FIFA Ethics Committe – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips elected into FIFA Ethics Committe
NAIJ.COM
The string of groundbreaking feats with regards to global recognition for Nigeria in world football continued on Thursday, May 11, with the election of immediate past Chief Judge of Lagos state, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips as a member of the highly …
Retired Nigerian judge gets FIFA appointment
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!