Hoodlums disguising as security agents may hijack whistleblowing policy — Adoke – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Hoodlums disguising as security agents may hijack whistleblowing policy — Adoke
Vanguard
Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, expressed fears, yesterday, that many homes would be invaded by hoodlums pretending to be security operatives, if the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government …
Former AGF, Adoke Alleges Raid by EFCC on Brother's House
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!