Hope for new minimum wage, as FEC reviews committee’s work

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said on Friday that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would review the report of the joint committee on the National Minimum Wage on Wednesday. Ngige told newsmen in Abuja that the 16- man Technical Committee on Minimum Wage and Palliatives had submitted its report to the main […]

